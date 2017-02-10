Nokia gives IoT WINGs

Nokia on Friday took the wraps off a managed IoT service that gives enterprises seamless connectivity across borders and network technologies.



In addition to connectivity, the Finnish vendor's worldwide IoT network grid (WING) offers subscription and device management, security and analytics. The service also includes provisioning, operations, billing, and dedicated customer services.



Connectivity is maintained by automatically switching between cellular and non-cellular networks. For instance, a shipping container could be connected to a cellular network when it is near a port, but then connected by satellite when it is in the middle of the ocean.



Cellular e-SIM subscriptions are handled by Nokia's IMPACT IoT platform, which automatically connects an asset to a local operator's network when it crosses a border.



In order to provide truly global IoT connectivity, Nokia aims to partner with operators and tap their excess network capacity.



"We are reaching out to communication service providers across the globe to collaborate with us so that we can extend the benefits of the connected world to more industries," said Igor Leprince, head of global services at Nokia.



As well as pitching WING directly to enterprises – particularly those in the transport, health, utilities, and safety markets – Nokia is also offering to operators as a white label managed service model.



"The complexity of IoT deployment, service development and business models makes it imperative for market participants to play to their strengths and build long-term, flexible partnerships. Nokia's managed IoT service offering fits well with this requirement," said Alexandra Rehak, head of Ovum's IoT practice.



"The new offering leverages Nokia's broad portfolio of technologies and strong expertise in network design and management, and should open up new business opportunities for operator customers and large enterprises alike," she said.