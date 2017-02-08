TDC sells hosting arm, COO quits

TDC this week agreed to sell its hosting business to Danish investment firm Maj Invest Equity.



In a statement on Monday, the Danish incumbent said the sale is in line with its 'Always simpler and better strategy', which encompasses streamlining its operations.



"We believe that a sale achieves a higher value for TDC Group than if we continued as owner of TDC Hosting," said Marina Lønning, senior executive vice president of TDC, in a local language statement.



An independent subsidiary of TDC, TDC Hosting provides IT infrastructure and outsourcing services on a standalone basis, and in collaboration with TDC Business – the telco's enterprise arm.



Under the terms of Monday's deal, all 300 TDC Hosting employees will be retained. TDC Hosting has also established a strategic partnership to continue working closely with TDC Business.



Financial terms were not disclosed; the transaction is subject to approval from Denmark's competition authorities and is expected to close in the next two-three months.



The deal led TDC to lower its full year EBITDA guidance to 8.2 billion kroner from DKK8.3 billion.



Separately, TDC also revealed on Monday that Peter Trier Schleidt, SVP and chief operating officer, TDC Operations, has resigned effective immediately.



In his place, the telco has appointed Andreas Pfisterer as acting head of TDC Operations and chief technology and information officer (CTIO).



Pfisterer has previously held the role of CTO/CIO at Telefonica Germany, KPN Mobile, E-Plus, and Switzerland's Sunrise Communications.