Deutsche Telekom seeks €1bn Romania exit

Deutsche Telekom is in talks to sell its Romanian business for up to €1 billion, attracting interest from Orange and RCS & RDS, the country's biggest cable and satellite TV provider.
This is according to sources cited in a report late last week by Mirsanu, which claims that Orange is interested in Telekom Romania's fixed-line operation, while RCS & RDS is keen on the mobile arm.
In February last year, Orange struck a wholesale deal with Telekom Romania that enabled it to offer fixed broadband and TV services via the latter's urban fibre networks. At the same time, the two companies agreed a mobile roaming deal that allowed Telekom Romania's mobile customers to roam onto Orange's 4G networks.
Deutsche Telekom controls Telekom Romania via its Greek subsidiary OTE, which owns 70% of the company.
In the three months to 30 September 2016, the business generated revenue of €242 million, up slightly from €239 million in the corresponding quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA rose to €53 million from €48 million.
At the end of September, Telekom Romania served 5.87 million mobile customers, 2.0 million fixed telephony customers, and 1.2 million broadband customers.
