Mexico to award 2.5 GHz airwaves in 2H

Mexico will begin the process to licence a significant amount of 2.5-GHz frequencies in the second half of this year, according to the telecom regulator's action plan for 2017, published this week.



The Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) shared a document detailing its plans for the year, including the auction of up to 130 MHz of spectrum in the 2.5 GHz band.



The IFT had aimed to carry out the licensing process in the second half of last year, but put it on ice pending completion of the tender process for its shared mobile network in the 700 MHz band. A consortium known as Altan won the tender under controversial circumstances in November.



In its action plan, the IFT states that having carried out an industry analysis, including looking at the impact of the shared mobile network, it will set out the bidding process for the 2.5-GHz airwaves in the second quarter of 2017. That will pave the way for the start of the process in Q3.



The sale will expand the availability of spectrum for mobile broadband services, enabling both established players and new entrants to roll out next-generation mobile networks nationwide, the IFT said.



It also noted that it is undertaking negotiations with the U.S. to ensure that mobile broadband services in the 2.5 GHz and 700 MHz bands are able to co-exist in border areas.



It aims to have hammered out a new agreement with the U.S. for both bands by the end of this year.



