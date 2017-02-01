Sprint narrows loss, reports strong customer additions

Sprint this week reported a narrower fiscal third quarter net loss, as strong customer additions drove a 5.5% increase in revenue.
The U.S. telco added 577,000 customers in the three months to 31 December 2016, compared to 491…
Sprint this week reported a narrower fiscal third quarter net loss, as strong customer additions drove a 5.5% increase in revenue.
The U.S. telco added 577,000 customers in the three months to 31 December 2016, compared to 491,000 in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Postpaid net adds came in at 405,000, while wholesale affiliate subscriptions grew by 673,000. This more than offset a 501,000 decline in prepaid customers.
Sprint ended 2016 with 59.52 million mobile customers in total, up from 58.36 million a year ago.
"Sprint is turning the corner," declared Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure, in a statement on Tuesday.
Indeed, revenue jumped 5.5% year-on-year to $8.55 billion (€7.92 billion), as growth in equipment revenue offset falling service revenues.
Operating expenses fell to $8.24 billion from $8.30 billion, helping Sprint swing to an operating profit of $311 million from a year-earlier loss of $197 million. EBITDA surged to $2.40 billion from $1.67 billion.
The improvement in revenue and costs helped Sprint to narrow its quarterly net loss to $479 million from $836 million a year ago.
The encouraging performance led Sprint to tweak its guidance for full-year 2016.
It now expects adjusted EBITDA to come in at $9.7 billion-$10 billion; its previous expectation was $9.5 billion-$10 billion. Sprint also raised its operating income guidance to $1.4 billion-$1.7 billion from $1.2 billion-$1.7 billion.
"The company remains on track to achieve its goal of a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run-rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016 and has plans for further reductions in fiscal year 2017 and beyond," the company added.
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software