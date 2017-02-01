Zain Iraq names new CEO

Zain this week named a new CEO of its Iraq unit in Ali Al-Zahid, whose appointment becomes effective on 1 February.



Al-Zahid currently serves as Zain Iraq's chief commercial officer, a role he has held since June 2015. He joined the company in September 2013 as director of sales.



"Ali Al-Zahid has an outstanding track record in one of Zain's most complex and challenging emerging markets. He has a strong background in mobile technology, strategy and management, and in exploiting commercial data-related opportunities," said Zain group CEO Scott Gegenheimer, in a statement on Tuesday.



Al-Zahid has also held senior roles at Orange Austria and O2 Germany, and has previously worked as a consultant.



"It is a pleasure to promote a young talented leader with Iraqi heritage the role of CEO at an important part of Zain Iraq's evolution. Over the last three years he has played a vital role within the senior management ranks and proven to be a very capable professional, exceeding expectations on multiple fronts," said Mohammed Al Charchafchi, who has been serving as chairman and CEO of Zain Iraq and continues to hold the role of chairman.



"I share the Chairman's confidence that he is a good fit to take Zain Iraq to the next stage of the company's development to enhance customer experience and solidifying Zain Iraq's market leadership," Gegenheimer added.