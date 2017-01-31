Orange, Nokia partner on 5G service development

Orange and Nokia on Monday struck a partnership that will, among other things, enable the operator to show off the benefits of 5G to potential customers. Under the agreement, Orange will tap Nokia's various 5G…

Under the agreement, Orange will tap Nokia's various 5G-ready products, including but not limited to its AirScale RAN portfolio, AirFrame data centre platform, and cloud and cybersecurity solutions to develop 5G applications that make the most of what 5G promises to support, namely: ultra-broadband, cloud RAN and massive MIMO, IoT, network slicing, and energy efficiency.

"In line with the Orange Essentials 2020 strategy, Orange places innovation at the heart of its drive to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Working with Nokia, we are preparing the evolution of our networks from 4G to 5G, with multiple services on a single infrastructure to deliver a quality tailored for each service requirement," said Alain Maloberti, SVP of Orange Labs Networks.

To accomplish their objectives, Orange and Nokia will establish joint innovation platforms at Nokia's Paris Saclay premises on the outskirts of the capital, and at Nokia's campus in Lannion, in western France. The facilities will be operated in collaboration with Orange's R&D sites – Orange Gardens in Chatillon, and Orange Labs in Lannion.

"Through this collaboration, we will test 5G applications for different industry segments and measure the benefits of extremely short latency and very high speeds. We are also delighted to be applying our world-class R&D expertise in Paris and Lannion in this project," said Marc Rouanne, chief innovation and operating officer at Nokia.