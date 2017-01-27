Orange, Ericsson top 10 Gbps in 5G trial

Orange and Ericsson have exceeded 10 Gbps in a live 5G field trial, the companies revealed this week.



"The significant increase in throughputs, including on the move, is one of the promises of 5G. These ever-increasing speeds will be needed for new use cases such as virtual reality, augmented reality, or the needs of business environments," said Alain Maloberti, SVP of Orange Labs Networks, on Wednesdsay.



Orange and Ericsson have been working on 5G together since October, when they struck a partnership covering proof of concepts (PoCs), technology building blocks, and pilots across Europe from this year onwards.



Focus areas include multi-gigabit Internet access in suburban and rural environments, massive and mission-critical Internet of Things technology, ultra large mobile coverage solutions, and connected cars.



The partnership also covers software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualisation (NFV).



"In order to support Orange in the preparation of its future network, we are pioneering the possibilities offered by 5G," said Franck Bouétard, head of Ericsson France, this week.



"Some new features are already available like software plug-ins to improve customer experience as regards mobile broadband, fixed wireless Internet and IoT, and now this pushes the boundaries of innovation and potential," he said.