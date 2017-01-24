Ajit Pai formally nominated as FCC chairman

U.S. president Donald Trump this week formally nominated Ajit Pai as chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.



Pai already serves as a Republican commissioner at the FCC, having been appointed by former president Barack Obama in 2012.



His nomination requires Senate approval before it becomes official. Assuming he gets the nod, he will succeed Tom Wheeler, who served as chairman from October 2013 until Trump's inauguration last Friday.



"I am deeply grateful to the president of the United States for designating me the 34th chairman of the Federal Communications Commission," Pai said, in a brief statement on Monday.



Pai was not in favour of the FCC's decision to regulate net neutrality under Title II of the Communications Act, prompting many commentators to predict he will set about repealing these rules once he is in charge.



"I look forward to working with the new administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans," Pai said.