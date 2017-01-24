Samsung blames faulty batteries for flaming Note 7s

Samsung on Monday confirmed it has made the not-particularly-surprising discovery that malfunctioning batteries were to blame for the Galaxy Note 7's proclivity for spontaneous combustion.



An investigation carried out by Samsung and three independent industry organisations found that faults in the manufacturing process caused the batteries to short circuit.



The company announced several measures to mitigate the risk of the same thing happening again.



"Samsung hopes that this case will serve as an opportunity to improve the safety of lithium-ion batteries not only for the company but for the entire industry, and will actively share the lessons learned to contribute toward improved safety standards," Samsung said, in a statement.



Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 7 was discontinued in October following several incidents of devices smouldering, smoking, and catching fire.



The first cases were reported in September, prompting Samsung to initiate a global exchange programme. However, it became clear a month later that replacement devices were prone to the same issue, prompting Samsung to pull the plug on the Note 7 altogether.



The investigation into the Note 7 fires has led to Samsung delaying the release of its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. It has also taken several steps in a bid to prevent battery fires in future.



The company has drawn up an eight-point battery safety check, which consists of a durability test, a visual inspection, an x-ray test, a charge and discharge test, a disassembling test, and an intensive-usage test. The eight-point check also includes tests to rule out the possibility of leakage, and the monitoring for any changes in voltage throughout the manufacturing process.



Samsung has also implemented multi-layer safety measures, which includes improved safety standards for the battery, new brackets to improve battery protection once installed in a device, and improved software algorithms controlling battery-charging temperature, charging current, and charging duration.



Not only that, Samsung has assembled a panel of experts, called the 'battery advisory group', whose job it is to make sure Samsung maintains the highest standards in battery safety.