AT&T warns of $1bn Q4 loss

By Nick Wood, Total Telecom
U.S. telco giant says it added 330,000 mobile customers during the final three months of 2016.

AT&T late last week revealed that it swung to a $1 billion pre-tax loss during the fourth quarter of 2016, due to a reassessment of its pension and benefits obligations.

In an SEC filing on Friday, the U.S. telco revealed that it added 900,000 branded mobile customers in the three months to 31 December, consisting of 500,000 postpaid additions and 400,000 prepaid additions. Of that 900,000 total, more than 330,000 were branded phone customers, AT&T said.

In the same quarter a year ago, the company added 526,000 postpaid subscribers and 469,000 prepaid subscribers. Its branded postpaid phone base fell by 256,000.

In Mexico, AT&T added 1.2 million mobile customers.

Furthermore, AT&T said it also added 200,000 video customers, entirely driven by its mobile video streaming service DirecTV Now. This would suggest that AT&T is still shedding U-Verse TV customers.

AT&T is due to publish its full fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday.

