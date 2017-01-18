Turkcell hits 24.7 Gbps in 5G test

Turkcell this week said it has achieved a 24.7-Gbps connection speed in what it claims is Turkey's first 5G test. The operator didn't give much away in terms of how it reached this milestone, only that it did so in partnership with Ericsson…

The operator didn't give much away in terms of how it reached this milestone, only that it did so in partnership with Ericsson, and by using 15-GHz spectrum. The test took place at Turkcell's Kucukyali Plaza in Istanbul.

"This test on the 15-GHz spectrum...points to the kind of future that awaits us. While we at Turkcell continue to work hard to build one of the world's strongest 4.5G networks, this trial also makes us one of the first companies in the world to test 5G technologies," said Gediz Sezgin, SVP of network technologies at Turkcell, in a statement on Monday.

Turkcell expects the number of connected smart devices worldwide will top 25 billion by 2020, and that the average home will be equipped with around 500 sensors.

With that in mind, Turkcell wants to make Turkey a pioneer when it comes to 5G technology.

"Turkcell is one of the most active companies in the development of 5G technologies and we at Ericsson have been involved in a strategic partnership with Turkcell in this sphere for around a year and a half," said Ziya Erdem, CEO of Ericsson Turkey.

"Our goal is not only to make Turkey into one of the first countries to adopt 5G, but also to develop 5G technologies here in Turkey, in other words, to make Turkey into a country that not only uses but also produces key next-generation communications technologies," Sezgin said.

"We will continue to work closely with Turkcell to pioneer 5G solutions and to support Turkey in its journey to develop and implement 5G technologies until the end," Erdem added.