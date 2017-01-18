Vodafone Australia taps Ericsson, Cisco to virtualise networks

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) on Monday picked Ericsson and Cisco to virtualise its core and IP networks. "Ericsson and Cisco are our existing providers of core and routing functions making them good partners to move into a virtualised environment…

"Ericsson and Cisco are our existing providers of core and routing functions making them good partners to move into a virtualised environment," said VHA chief technology officer Kevin Millroy.

Under the contract, Ericsson will supply its Hyperscale Datacentre System and various cloud networking software solutions including its Cloud SDN controller. Meanwhile, Cisco will provide its WAN Automation Engine, orchestration solutions, IP core virtual network functions (VNFs), and security technology.

"This transformation allows us to introduce new applications to drive innovation and improve customer services and user experience," Millroy said.

Monday's deal represents the first major collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on telecom cloud infrastructure since the companies established their wide-ranging strategic partnership in 2015.

"This broad and significant engagement with VHA demonstrates how our two companies are utilising our complementary assets to deliver technical and commercial innovation and systems integration leadership to the benefit of our customers," said Yvette Kanouff, SVP and general manager of Cisco's service provider business.

"This major transformation deal clearly demonstrates Ericsson's global end-to-end transformation and operations capabilities as a trusted transformation partner," said Rima Qureshi, who oversees North America and heads up the Cisco partnership at Ericsson.

"As the first collaboration between Ericsson and Cisco on telecom cloud infrastructure, it also shows how our global partnership is speeding digital transformation for customers across industries," she added.