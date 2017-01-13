Colt to expand Asia metro networks

Colt on Thursday unveiled plans to expand its presence in Asia over the next three years by extending its metro network coverage in a number of key cities and countries. The U.K.-based enterprise networking provider will begin with Singapore in April…

Colt on Thursday unveiled plans to expand its presence in Asia over the next three years by extending its metro network coverage in a number of key cities and countries.

The U.K.-based enterprise networking provider will begin with Singapore in April, followed by Hong Kong and other locations throughout 2017.

The network expansion comprises optical and Ethernet architecture, augmented with new submarine routes connected to its backbone.

Colt ramped up its activities in Asia last year with the rollout of its IP Access Service, the deployment of a new network in Japan, the expansion of its etherXEN ethernet services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the launch of its wide-area Ethernet service, E-LAN, in Singapore.

"Last year, Colt demonstrated its commitment to delivering high-bandwidth digital transformation to businesses in Asia," said Kenji Hioki, chief commercial officer, Asia, at Colt. "Today, we continue to build on that investment with our Singapore and Hong Kong expansions, which are designed to deliver the advantages of speed, security, and reliability to businesses looking to connect to markets in Asia and beyond."

In addition to supplying high-bandwidth metro connectivity, Colt said it will also link customers in Singapore and Hong Kong to other international cities, including Busan in South Korea, Tokyo, Sydney, Chicago, New York, London, Frankfurt and Paris via its 100-Gbps global network.