Topping the telco charts

It goes without saying of course that all the news fit to publish on Total Telecom is extremely noteworthy and important, it's just that some of this illustrious Website's content has a broader appeal than other content.

Think of it in terms of music: one person's love of avant-garde jazz is equally as valid as another person's fondness for rock 'n roll, it's just that the latter is a firm favourite of millions, while the former attracts the sort of crowd who think that wearing a beret and smoking is enough to make them the next Jean-Paul Sartre.

With that in mind, and with no offence intended towards people who like avant-garde jazz, there now follows a telecoms top of the pops, if you will, where we list the top 20 most popular news stories on Total Telecom this year, in ascending order.

Starting with a rundown from 20 to 10:

NB-IoT faces off against LoRa at Total Telecom Congress

6 October

Vodafone says NB-IoT was a very easy choice; Orange says customers have needs today that it is serving with LoRa.

Olaf Swantee named Sunrise CEO

10 March

Former EE chief to take up new role in May as Swiss telco reports 4.8% decline in full-year revenue.

EU overhauls telco rules in bid to stimulate Gigabit broadband rollouts

14 September

Brussels targets free public WiFi, uninterrupted 5G coverage of urban areas, transport routes by 2025.

Vodafone reveals NB-IoT rollout plan

19 October

Dedicated IoT networks to go live in Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Spain during first quarter of 2017.

What is 5G? We don't have a clue, says Orange

4 October

Next-gen mobile tech is response to consumer demand, rather than need.

Roman Abramovich eyes Israeli mobile operator

7 June

Russian businessman teams up with partner over possible Golan Telecom deal after regulator blocks Cellcom takeover.

Verizon makes further management changes in wake of Dunne appointment

3 August

U.S. telco's wireline network president Bob Mudge to head up Boston fibre rollout, XO Communications integration.

3G's days are numbered once IoT takes off

13 April

2G networks expected to outlast 3G in Europe thanks to demand for voice roaming, low-bandwidth services.

What's next for the UK telco market post-BT/EE merger?

15 January

Everyone wants to have their say as the CMA gives the green light to the U.K.'s mega-merger.

Telcos need new skills in NFV world – Vimpelcom

26 February

Telco contracts ZTE for vEPC, aims to work in new way with vendor partners.

Some big topics covered there, with IoT, M&As, and management appointments proving popular. Now it's time to channel our inner Dolly Parton, as we work our way from nine to five:

Telstra shows CTO the door

27 May

Australian incumbent confirms Vish Nandlall's departure after local press report claims he falsified his CV.

Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg steps down

25 July

Finance chief Jan Frykhammar takes reins on interim basis as Swedish kit maker struggles for momentum.

Virgin Media acquires Arqiva's WiFi business

8 September

Companies sign two partnership deals; Virgin Media to offer 4G to mobile customers from October.

The names haven't changed: a quick history of the UK mobile industry

29 January

While brand names have altered over 30 years and handsets have evolved, the big players driving the U.K. mobile market have largely stayed the course.

French regulator announces end of network-sharing deals

13 January

Arcep to bring about termination of Free Mobile's roaming deal with Orange, SFR/Bouygues 4G sharing arrangement within next few years.

Controversial management departures nudge their way into the top half of the table, but let's see who nearly made it to the top of the chart:

Major telcos form global enterprise alliance, looking for new partners

24 February

Deutsche Telekom-led Ngena initiative includes operators from U.S., India and South Korea; Cisco to act as main technology partner.

Reliance Jio inches towards full 4G launch

8 June

Indian operator launches Website, reportedly begins selling smartphones in larger cities.

Ericsson restructures as Q1 sales dip

21 April

Swedish kit maker reorganises into six major divisions, makes sweeping changes to leadership team.

Portugal Telecom selling off its copper

8 March

Portuguese incumbent plans to start ripping out its legacy network next year with a view to going copper-free by 2020.

Portugal Telecom clearly made waves when it announced plans for a post-copper world, but it wasn't quite enough to snatch top spot. So, what was the most read news story on Total Telecom in 2016?

EU telcos offer to ramp up 5G effort in return for watered-down net neutrality rules

7 July

Who will blink first in the latest round of operators versus regulators? Probably the operators.

We should have known. Stories about European mobile operators and their forthright views on regulation always garner attention. What will top the telco charts in 2017? Stay tuned to find out.