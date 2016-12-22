2016: an event-full year for Total Telecom

In addition to running a world-beating daily telecoms news service, Total Telecom also produces several annual industry events. So, with 2016 almost behind us, we thought it entirely appropriate to revisit some of the headline-grabbing announcements, in addition to the topics and trends discussed at these get-togethers by some of the industry's heavy hitters.
In addition to running a world-beating daily telecoms news service, Total Telecom also produces several annual industry events. So, with 2016 almost behind us, we thought it entirely appropriate to revisit some of the headline-grabbing announcements, in addition to the topics and trends discussed at these get-togethers by some of the industry's heavy hitters.
Gigabit Copper, Brussels, 8 March
Operators the world over see an opportunity to cost-effectively match the performance of fibre-optic speeds by taking advantage of technological breakthroughs that can be applied to their existing copper-based infrastructure. Gigabit Copper represents the ideal opportunity for the industry to take stock of the current state of affairs, and plot a course forward.
That was the idea anyway, but Portugal Telecom stole the show by discussing how it plans to start ripping out its legacy network in 2017 in a bid to be copper-free by 2020.
"We are killing all the legacy technologies," declared Portugal Telecom CTO Alexandre Fonseca, during the show.
With that in mind, the show will return to Brussels next year with a new title, Gigabit Access, and a whole extra day in which to discuss not only the latest developments in copper, but the industry's drive towards full-fibre infrastructure.
Connected Britain, London, 15-16 June
The second annual Connected Britain event brought together some of the biggest names in the telecoms industry, as well as senior representatives from central and local government, in a bid to advance the discussion about how best to meet the U.K.'s ever-growing demand for broadband.
Openreach CEO names first business FTTP locations
Ed Vaizey says door still open to UK mobile M&A
Openreach not planning to add spectrum to its multi-tech mix
UK should look to emulate Asia, not focus on Europe – Nokia
Stop calling FTTC 'fibre', says Hyperoptic CEO
Fast ROI in Co Durham raises questions over viability of BDUK
Europe has a disconnect between 5G aspiration and execution – Arqiva CEO
3UK issues warning over spectrum, sites, transmission
Fighting about fibre and other stories
O2 UK goes Seoul-searching in London
Regulation, regulation, regulation: analysts disagree on best approach
Connected Britain will return to London next year on 14-15 June. Click here for more information.
Carriers World and IPX Summit, London, 21-22 September
The 19th annual Carriers World provided a great opportunity for the industry to look beyond voice and data, and look instead at the emerging enterprise opportunity, and how to avoid cannibalising the enterprise services side of the business.
Meanwhile, the IPX Summit has grown into the go-to event for mobile operators, OTT players, wholesale carriers and of course, IPX providers, seeking to capitalise on the opportunities inherent to the IPX ecosystem.
UC should take centre stage for wholesalers – PGi
Telenor praises IPX for helping it serve its most demanding wholesale customers: its own retail operators
Ominous metaphors abound at Carriers World, IPX Summit
Carriers World returns for its 20th year in 2017, running in parallel with the IPX Summit. Click here for more information.
Total Telecom Congress: London, 4-5 October
We saved our biggest and most ambitious for last, with an all-encompassing look at the biggest issues currently facing the telecoms industry, from 5G and fibre, to regulation, digitisation, and the fallout from a 15-year-old's birthday party in a converted barn, naturally...
European telcos 'have turned a corner' – Credit Suisse
5G unlikely to replace fibre – Deutsche Telekom
Vimpelcom says telcos must think like OTTs when rolling out services
KPN simplifies to become more complicated
What is 5G? We don't have a clue, says Orange
Smart city dream held back by siloed networks
3UK questions need for 1 ms 5G latency
Nokia calls on Europe to retake digital initiative
Operators – stop crying and live with it, says Du
Don't wait for virtualisation standards, urges Manx Telecom
Operators disagree over EU's telco reforms
NB-IoT faces off against LoRa at Total Telecom Congress
Deutsche Telekom prepares for the unknown as it embraces personal data economy
CityFibre says capacity the UK needs is not yet in the ground
Telcos are going to need a bigger barn
Next year's Total Telecom Congress is already shaping up to be bigger and better than last year. More information can be found here.
