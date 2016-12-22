2016: an event-full year for Total Telecom

In addition to running a world-beating daily telecoms news service, Total Telecom also produces several annual industry events. So, with 2016 almost behind us, we thought it entirely appropriate to revisit some of the headline-grabbing announcements, in addition to the topics and trends discussed at these get-togethers by some of the industry's heavy hitters. Gigabit Copper, Brussels, 8 March Operators the world over see an opportunity to cost-effectively match the performance of fibre-optic speeds by taking advantage of technological breakthroughs that can be applied to their existing copper…

In addition to running a world-beating daily telecoms news service, Total Telecom also produces several annual industry events. So, with 2016 almost behind us, we thought it entirely appropriate to revisit some of the headline-grabbing announcements, in addition to the topics and trends discussed at these get-togethers by some of the industry's heavy hitters.



Gigabit Copper, Brussels, 8 March

Operators the world over see an opportunity to cost-effectively match the performance of fibre-optic speeds by taking advantage of technological breakthroughs that can be applied to their existing copper-based infrastructure. Gigabit Copper represents the ideal opportunity for the industry to take stock of the current state of affairs, and plot a course forward.

That was the idea anyway, but Portugal Telecom stole the show by discussing how it plans to start ripping out its legacy network in 2017 in a bid to be copper-free by 2020.

"We are killing all the legacy technologies," declared Portugal Telecom CTO Alexandre Fonseca, during the show.

With that in mind, the show will return to Brussels next year with a new title, Gigabit Access, and a whole extra day in which to discuss not only the latest developments in copper, but the industry's drive towards full-fibre infrastructure.



Connected Britain, London, 15-16 June

The second annual Connected Britain event brought together some of the biggest names in the telecoms industry, as well as senior representatives from central and local government, in a bid to advance the discussion about how best to meet the U.K.'s ever-growing demand for broadband.

Openreach CEO names first business FTTP locations

Ed Vaizey says door still open to UK mobile M&A

Openreach not planning to add spectrum to its multi-tech mix

UK should look to emulate Asia, not focus on Europe – Nokia

Stop calling FTTC 'fibre', says Hyperoptic CEO

Fast ROI in Co Durham raises questions over viability of BDUK

Europe has a disconnect between 5G aspiration and execution – Arqiva CEO

3UK issues warning over spectrum, sites, transmission

Fighting about fibre and other stories

O2 UK goes Seoul-searching in London

Regulation, regulation, regulation: analysts disagree on best approach

Connected Britain will return to London next year on 14-15 June. Click here for more information.



Carriers World and IPX Summit, London, 21-22 September

The 19th annual Carriers World provided a great opportunity for the industry to look beyond voice and data, and look instead at the emerging enterprise opportunity, and how to avoid cannibalising the enterprise services side of the business.

Meanwhile, the IPX Summit has grown into the go-to event for mobile operators, OTT players, wholesale carriers and of course, IPX providers, seeking to capitalise on the opportunities inherent to the IPX ecosystem.

UC should take centre stage for wholesalers – PGi

Telenor praises IPX for helping it serve its most demanding wholesale customers: its own retail operators

Ominous metaphors abound at Carriers World, IPX Summit

Carriers World returns for its 20th year in 2017, running in parallel with the IPX Summit. Click here for more information.



Total Telecom Congress: London, 4-5 October

We saved our biggest and most ambitious for last, with an all-encompassing look at the biggest issues currently facing the telecoms industry, from 5G and fibre, to regulation, digitisation, and the fallout from a 15-year-old's birthday party in a converted barn, naturally...

European telcos 'have turned a corner' – Credit Suisse

5G unlikely to replace fibre – Deutsche Telekom

Vimpelcom says telcos must think like OTTs when rolling out services

KPN simplifies to become more complicated

What is 5G? We don't have a clue, says Orange

Smart city dream held back by siloed networks

3UK questions need for 1 ms 5G latency

Nokia calls on Europe to retake digital initiative

Operators – stop crying and live with it, says Du

Don’t wait for virtualisation standards, urges Manx Telecom

Operators disagree over EU's telco reforms

NB-IoT faces off against LoRa at Total Telecom Congress

Deutsche Telekom prepares for the unknown as it embraces personal data economy

CityFibre says capacity the UK needs is not yet in the ground

Telcos are going to need a bigger barn

Next year's Total Telecom Congress is already shaping up to be bigger and better than last year. More information can be found here.