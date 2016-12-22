Telecom Italia to spin off TIMvision, produce original programmes

Telecom Italia late last week announced it is spinning off the activities of its video-streaming unit TIMvision, which will begin producing original content…

In a brief statement on Friday, the Italian incumbent said it has resolved to accelerate its quad-play strategy.

"The strategy outlined by chief executive officer Flavio Cattaneo to the board of directors identifies TIMvision as the tool to provide TIM with exclusive content in ultra-broadband that will support the uptake of fibre consumption by enlarging the offering of IPTV products and services," the telco said.

Telecom Italia said it will share further details of its plan in February, when it is due to unveil its 2017-2019 strategic plan.

This strategic decision has got Vivendi written all over it.

The France-based media conglomerate is Telecom Italia's biggest single shareholder, owning 23.15% of the operator's ordinary shares.

It has been suggested that Vivendi is keen to turn Telecom Italia into a Southern European-focused media outfit.

Earlier this month, Vivendi denied reports that it is trying to broker a three-way deal to split Italian broadcaster Mediaset's pay TV business, Mediaset Premium, between itself, Telecom Italia, and Mediaset.