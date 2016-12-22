Meet the winners of the World Communication Awards 2016

Last night in London the winners were announced for the 2016 World Communication Awards (WCA) at a spectacular awards ceremony hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Mariella Frostrup. Hundreds of the industry's most senior executives gathered at the Supernova venue in Central London to see 21 awards presented for the 18th annual WCA, incorporating the Internet of Things Awards (IoTAs). In an incredibly competitive year…

Last night in London the winners were announced for the 2016 World Communication Awards (WCA) at a spectacular awards ceremony hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Mariella Frostrup. Hundreds of the industry's most senior executives gathered at the Supernova venue in Central London to see 21 awards presented for the 18th annual WCA, incorporating the Internet of Things Awards (IoTAs). In an incredibly competitive year, no less than 10 organisations picked up Highly Commended mentions.

The big winners of the night were PCCW Global and Viettel Group, each winning two categories, whilst individual awards went to Deutsche Telekom CTO, Bruno Jacobfeuerborn and Telkomsel CEO, Ririek Adriansyah.

The complete list of winners and highly commended organisations is as follows:

Most Innovative IoT Solution

Philips e-Alert

Best Smart Enterprise Initiative

Telstra Corporation - Smart Venue Solution

NTT Communications - IoT Platform [Highly Commended]

The Smart Cities Award

Bristol is Open - Programmable City Initative

Best Connectivity Solution

Cloudstreet Dynamic Profile Controller (DPC)

IoT Changemaker 2016

AT&T

Best Brand

Viettel Group - Lumitel

Orange [Highly Commended]

Telstra Corporation [Highly Commended]

Best Customer Care

Telenor Pakistan

Ooredoo Myanmar [Highly Commended]

The Social Contribution Award

Smart Communications - TechnoCart

TELIN [Highly Commended]

Best Enterprise Service

Singtel ConnectPlus Software-Defined Wide Area Network

Telstra Corporation - Global Cloud Service [Highly Commended]

Best Network Transformation Initiative

Vodafone Carrier Services

AT&T [Highly Commended]

The Cloud Infrastructure Award

Interoute - Virtual data Centre

The Innovation Award - Vendor

Vmware - vCloud NFV Platform

The Innovation Award - Operator

PCCW Global - GlobalView

Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd [Highly Commended]

CTO of the Year

Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO Deutsche Telekom AG and Director of Technology Telekom Deutschland GmbH

The Broadband Pioneer Award

Hyperoptic

Users' Choice

PCCW Global - winner

Best Wholesale Operator

Tata Communications

Best Operator in an Emerging Market

Viettel Group

Roshan [Highly Commended]

Digital Service Provider of the Year

Orange

Best Global Operator

NTT Communications

AT&T [Highly Commended]

CEO of the Year

Ririek Adriansyah – Telkomsel

The 2016 World Communication Awards and IoTAs were sponsored by Tata Communications Transformation Services, Huawei, NTT Communications, PCCW Global, Telia Carrier, Netgem, Vodafone Carrier Services, and Ncell.

The World Communication Awards will return in 2017 with the gala dinner in London on the 28 November 2017. To find out about sponsorship opportunities contact Joe Mills on 44 20 7092 1153