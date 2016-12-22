Meet the winners of the World Communication Awards 2016

Last night in London the winners were announced for the 2016 World Communication Awards (WCA) at a spectacular awards ceremony hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Mariella Frostrup. Hundreds of the industry's most senior executives gathered at the Supernova venue in Central London to see 21 awards presented for the 18th annual WCA, incorporating the Internet of Things Awards (IoTAs). In an incredibly competitive year…
Last night in London the winners were announced for the 2016 World Communication Awards (WCA) at a spectacular awards ceremony hosted by journalist and TV presenter, Mariella Frostrup. Hundreds of the industry's most senior executives gathered at the Supernova venue in Central London to see 21 awards presented for the 18th annual WCA, incorporating the Internet of Things Awards (IoTAs). In an incredibly competitive year, no less than 10 organisations picked up Highly Commended mentions.
The big winners of the night were PCCW Global and Viettel Group, each winning two categories, whilst individual awards went to Deutsche Telekom CTO, Bruno Jacobfeuerborn and Telkomsel CEO, Ririek Adriansyah.
The complete list of winners and highly commended organisations is as follows:
Most Innovative IoT Solution
Philips e-Alert
Best Smart Enterprise Initiative
Telstra Corporation - Smart Venue Solution
NTT Communications - IoT Platform [Highly Commended]
The Smart Cities Award
Bristol is Open - Programmable City Initative
Best Connectivity Solution
Cloudstreet Dynamic Profile Controller (DPC)
IoT Changemaker 2016
AT&T
Best Brand
Viettel Group - Lumitel
Orange [Highly Commended]
Telstra Corporation [Highly Commended]
Best Customer Care
Telenor Pakistan
Ooredoo Myanmar [Highly Commended]
The Social Contribution Award
Smart Communications - TechnoCart
TELIN [Highly Commended]
Best Enterprise Service
Singtel ConnectPlus Software-Defined Wide Area Network
Telstra Corporation - Global Cloud Service [Highly Commended]
Best Network Transformation Initiative
Vodafone Carrier Services
AT&T [Highly Commended]
The Cloud Infrastructure Award
Interoute - Virtual data Centre
The Innovation Award - Vendor
Vmware - vCloud NFV Platform
The Innovation Award - Operator
PCCW Global - GlobalView
Telekom Research & Development Sdn Bhd [Highly Commended]
CTO of the Year
Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO Deutsche Telekom AG and Director of Technology Telekom Deutschland GmbH
The Broadband Pioneer Award
Hyperoptic
Users' Choice
PCCW Global - winner
Best Wholesale Operator
Tata Communications
Best Operator in an Emerging Market
Viettel Group
Roshan [Highly Commended]
Digital Service Provider of the Year
Orange
Best Global Operator
NTT Communications
AT&T [Highly Commended]
CEO of the Year
Ririek Adriansyah – Telkomsel
The 2016 World Communication Awards and IoTAs were sponsored by Tata Communications Transformation Services, Huawei, NTT Communications, PCCW Global, Telia Carrier, Netgem, Vodafone Carrier Services, and Ncell.
The World Communication Awards will return in 2017 with the gala dinner in London on the 28 November 2017. To find out about sponsorship opportunities contact Joe Mills
on 44 20 7092 1153
We are having trouble showing you adverts on this page,
which may be a result of ad blocker software being installed on your device.
To view the article please disable any ad blocking software